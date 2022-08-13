Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,356 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,930,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,595,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

