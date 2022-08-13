Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,400 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the July 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Capricorn Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

Capricorn Metals has a fifty-two week low of 1.48 and a fifty-two week high of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.48.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

