Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 1,410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRLFF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRLFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

