Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $69.32. 5,356,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

