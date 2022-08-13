Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.59 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Casper has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $209.04 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038069 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,072,783,856 coins and its circulating supply is 5,703,434,119 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
