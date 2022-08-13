Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.59 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Casper has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $209.04 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,072,783,856 coins and its circulating supply is 5,703,434,119 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

