Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng Sells 1,000 Shares

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after buying an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

