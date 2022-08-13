CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend of $0.42

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $50.00 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

About CCFNB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Read More

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.