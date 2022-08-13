CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend of $0.42

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
CCFNB Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $50.00 on Friday. CCFNB Bancorp has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.
About CCFNB Bancorp
