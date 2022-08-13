CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Down 64.6% in July

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEAD. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CEAD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,024. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.