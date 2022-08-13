Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 686,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.