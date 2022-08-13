Centrality Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00128599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064390 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

