Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

