Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Cowen

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.25.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
