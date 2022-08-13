CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org.

CertiK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

