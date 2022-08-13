CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,009,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.8 days.

CESDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 30,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,922. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

