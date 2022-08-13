C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.