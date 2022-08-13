ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $833,896.74 and approximately $31,615.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,395.91 or 0.99835923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049208 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027356 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.