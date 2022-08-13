Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

