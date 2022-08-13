Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

