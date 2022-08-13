Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,942. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. The firm has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

