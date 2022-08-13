Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Chiyoda Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYCY remained flat at $2.92 on Friday. Chiyoda has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.23.
Chiyoda Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiyoda (CHYCY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.