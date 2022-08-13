Chonk (CHONK) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Chonk (CHONK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00007969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $76,457.71 and approximately $241.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063058 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chonk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

