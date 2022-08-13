ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
CDXC opened at $1.69 on Friday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.