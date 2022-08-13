ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 41.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

CDXC opened at $1.69 on Friday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of ChromaDex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

In other ChromaDex news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $99,661.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,925,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,496,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

(Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.