CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 5,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,167. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

