CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) PT Raised to C$15.50

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

CI Financial stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CI Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 254,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,450,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.