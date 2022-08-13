Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Update

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Bancorp from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc. owned 2.97% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock remained flat at $15.02 during trading on Friday. 197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $44.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.58%.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

