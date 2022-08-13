Citigroup Boosts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $34.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of TIXT opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

