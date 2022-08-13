Citigroup Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $295.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $295.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an upgrade rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.41.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $297.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.70 and its 200-day moving average is $305.60. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.