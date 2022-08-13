Citigroup Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $295.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $295.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an upgrade rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.41.
Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $297.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.70 and its 200-day moving average is $305.60. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36.
Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
