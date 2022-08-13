Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Short Interest Update

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Citizen Watch Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHCLY remained flat at $20.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. Citizen Watch has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Get Citizen Watch alerts:

About Citizen Watch

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, system clocks, sliding headstock type CNC automatic lathes, fixed headstock type CNC automatic lathes, automotive components, compact switches, chip LEDs, LEDs for lighting, crystal devices, motors, digital photo printers, POS and barcode printers, electronic thermometers, and electronic blood pressure monitors.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizen Watch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizen Watch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.