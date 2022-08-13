Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 10.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 39.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $314.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

