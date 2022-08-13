Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $196,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $13,853,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $9,693,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

