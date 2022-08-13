Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 190 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $110.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.