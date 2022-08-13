Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 84 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $145.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.