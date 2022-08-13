City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 150,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,583,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

