Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,380

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Shares of CKNHF stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94.
Clarkson Company Profile
