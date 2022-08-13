CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Update

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CleanTech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CLAQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of CleanTech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAQ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,015,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 402,162 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 397,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CleanTech Acquisition

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CleanTech Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

(Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.