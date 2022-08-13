Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,940 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $3,207,000. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 46.1% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Core & Main Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.