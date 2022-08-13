Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 6,452 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

