Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

