Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,765 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in QuantumScape by 507.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in QuantumScape by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,280 shares in the company, valued at $698,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,528.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,451,693 shares of company stock worth $17,121,549 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.