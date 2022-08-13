Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

