Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $208.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average is $200.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.