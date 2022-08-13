Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Matthew Levine Sells 3,300 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) insider Matthew Levine sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $95,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,211.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Levine sold 7,600 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $214,776.00.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

