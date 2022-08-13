Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) COO Sells $1,806,612.99 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,518.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Clearfield Price Performance
CLFD opened at $118.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.38.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
