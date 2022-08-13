Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,858. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.64 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSD. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

