Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLVR remained flat at $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,168,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 221.98% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clever Leaves in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.