Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.76.

NYSE:NET traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,527. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 157,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 85,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

