Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.76.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

