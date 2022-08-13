Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$251.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.91 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.76.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.6 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. 3,493,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,719,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after purchasing an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

