CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLP Trading Up 0.1 %

CLPHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 96,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CLP

Separately, Citigroup lowered CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

