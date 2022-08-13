Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29,221.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $503.30 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $537.33 and its 200-day moving average is $521.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

