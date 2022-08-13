Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

CVLY opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,257 shares of company stock worth $117,350 and sold 5,769 shares worth $129,358. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

