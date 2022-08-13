Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
CVLY opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.49.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.